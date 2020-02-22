PASS puts farm food destined for waste on tables of vulnerable families

Pennsylvania doesn't gather data on food waste, but the state government doesn't ignore it.
The Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System, or PASS, provides funding to farmers so they can get food that would otherwise go to waste into the kitchens of vulnerable families.
If agriculture is the antidote for hunger, as department spokesperson Shannon Powers says, PASS is an important ingredient.
Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a $1 million increase to the program in his 2020-21 budget. In 2018-19, the state purchased $16.6 million in goods as part of its State Food Purchase Program.
Powers said, through PASS, "we provide funding to cover the costs associated with harvesting, processing, packaging and transporting surplus agricultural products that would have otherwise gone to waste." For example, she said, products can include fruit, vegetables, eggs, dairy, meat and grains.
Current funding has allowed surplus food to be brought into the charitable food system to nourish 1.6 million Pennsylvanians who struggle to put food on the table, Powers said.
As of November 2019, according to the department, more than 11 million pounds of food had been captured by PASS and distributed to hundreds of thousands of low-income households across all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
Of that, Powers said, 1.2 million pounds were dairy products. And of that, 825,000 pounds were fluid milk and 200,000 pounds were cheese that was produced from fluid milk that otherwise would have been dumped.
"There is no acceptable level of hunger — and certainly not in the commonwealth," Powers said. "Although Pennsylvania is a world leader in agricultural production, too many of our neighbors struggle to secure enough to eat."
Programs like PASS are vital as the Trump administration continues to implement rules limiting participation in SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Powers said.
"The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and its members are big supporters of the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System," said PFB spokesman Mark O'Neill.
"There have been instances in which struggling farmers, who are dealing with low commodity prices, may reach a point toward the end of harvest season where they decide not to bring in the final acres of a crop because it would cost them more money to do so than the money they would make selling the product," O'Neill said. "The PASS program encourages farmers in those situations to complete the harvest and donate the food to needy people who get assistance from food banks."