At sundown tonight Jews in the Valley and around the world will begin the annual eight-day Passover celebration.
At least that is what Jacob Mirsky, of Lewisburg, does every year with his family, who live in the area. “I was raised in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. I had relatives who moved to Central Pennsylvania, so I visit them every year about this time.”
The observance of Passover is meant to be immersive, explained Rabbi Nina Mandel, Congregation Beth-El, in Sunbury. “It begins with a ritual dinner, the seder, (Hebrew for “order”), which relates the story of the biblical Exodus of the Israelites from Egypt.”
Throughout the seder, she continued, “we use symbolic foods and objects not just to tell the story, but to put ourselves in it. Then, for the next week of Passover observance, we try to remember and relate to the hardships of our ancestors.”
Jews eat matzah because the Israelites ate matzah as they fled from pharaoh’s enslavement, said Mandel. “We stay away from any foods that are leavened, or made with a plant-based leavening agent, because the Israelites didn’t have time for their bread to rise.”
The rabbinic sages teach that this is a time of spiritual cleansing as well, Mandel said, “asking us to consider what thoughts or habits lead to us being ‘puffed up’ or arrogant, interfering with the ability to achieve true inner freedom.”