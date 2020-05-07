SUNBURY — Pastor Mark Gittens is asking state leaders to provide more oversight and work with child protection services.
Gittens, along with nearly 80 other community leaders from across the state, wrote Gov. Tom Wolf and state legislative branches a letter asking Wolf to direct the Office of Advocacy and Reform to immediately start collaborating with interdisciplinary and community-based stakeholders to develop and deploy child abuse and neglect prevention strategies.
Gittens became publicly active in the fight against child abuse after Arabella Parker, 3, of Trevorton, was hospitalized in October and needed part of her brain removed. Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Trevorton, and Parker's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, were both arrested and charged with homicide. State police charged Delcamp as an accomplice saying she knew the abuse was taking place and she failed to report it.
"We haven't stopped having meetings on Zoom," Gittens said. "We want the commonwealth to take leadership. Child abuse continues and it is terrible. Our church still gets calls where the person has called and they aren't getting answers.
The letter requested that leaders: enhance reliance on evidence-based lethality screening tools when police respond to a report of domestic violence; effectively screen and supervise individuals released from a correctional facility particularly on an expedited timetable due to COVID-19 mitigation strategies; safeguard children recognizing the combined effect of COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic; and empower Pennsylvania’s Child Advocate, created by executive order, to lead independent, time-sensitive reviews and improve and strengthen the tools utilized to screen, triage and divert reports made to ChildLine.
Susan Mathias, executive director of Transitions, said she was thrilled to be part of the letter.
"I am so happy to be part of this and the recommendations are excellent in this letter," she said. "We are happy to be part of a collaboration."
Gittens said he has only just begun to fight for children to be safe.
"People don't see what we are doing behind the scenes and we haven't stopped working on this," he said. "We will keep our promise to be advocates to do this work in our communities."