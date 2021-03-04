MILTON — Bethany United Methodist Church, which suffered severe fire damage 15 months ago, could fully reopen as early as late August, early September, said the Rev. William L. McNeal on Thursday.
"I'm also pushing for late April or May when we could get into the back half of the church, what used to be our fellowship area," McNeal said. "That area wasn't as damaged by the fire, so that will be renovated as quickly as we can. We might be able to move in and worship there while work is being done on the sanctuary."
It's very exciting to see something on the outside being done, added Cindy Mohr, chair of the church's leadership team. Standing outside the church, watching the constuction crew at work, she said, "We are aware that there is a lot of work being done on the inside, but you can't see that. But with the roof getting ready to be put on, it's great to see this much progress this quickly."
Much of damage inside the church was water damange on the first floor, McNeal said. Most of the attic area in the sanctuary had significant damage as well. On the day of the fire, it looked worse than it was.
"It was heart wrenching. When you see flames shooting up 30 feet in the air, you think everything will be destroyed. The fire, though, was contained. And there was not structural damage," he said.
The main contractor is Poole Anderson Construction, of State College, and five sub-contractors, he said. The cost to make all the needed repairs and upgrades has now ballooned to $3.7 million. The church is insured through the United Methodist Church conference.
The budget has been floating. After the fire on Nov. 22, 2019, "we were looking at a $3 million estimate," McNeal said, "but we found some problems within the building, which cost some time and additional materials, plus due to COVID, the cost of materials has increased. Most of the cost will be covered by insurance. But we're trying to hit a moving target with the price of materials."
At this point in time, the contractors have sucessfully met all the required construction codes.
There is going to be a sprinkler system within the building, McNeal explained, "and we're looking at doing an alarm system for smoke alarms and we are also going to have a lock box, so if anything happens, the fire department will have the combination, where they can get keys to get into the building as quickly as possible.
"We looked at what we had and started making changes to facilitate the future and not the past," he said.
The church will be more handicap accessible. They have changed the location of the sanctuary and added space for a nursery. The middle of the church will be the social area for Sunday school rooms or a lecture area. There will be a full working kitchen in the back of the church so they can supply meals.
Much has been accomplished in these first 100 days of construction.
"We are not going to be celebrating that we had a fire," McNeal noted. "But that we are going to get a new church. When we look back, Nov. 22, 2019 was when the fire happened. It has been a slow process to get started. We are now at 100 days of construction. It's a milestone. But there is still more to do but this is underway."
Despite the changes, all the aesthetic looks of the church will remain.
"We are keeping it's character," McNeal said. "There are some of the old church that we are incorporating into the new. But we are taking a more modern approach."
For the last year and a half their ministry program, he said, has not been able to provide physically. "But we provide spiritually. Our members are still active in several of the ministries in the area. We have not lost our mission. Our mission is to be servants of Christ. That is our goal. It is what we will maintain no matter whether we have a building or not.
"We are doing all this to please God. Not to please ourselves," he said.