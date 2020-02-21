STATE COLLEGE — Penn State University and the Paterno family on Friday agreed to a "resolution of outstanding issues," including the university paying for some of the Paterno family's expenses.
The agreement brings an end to disputes that began following the 2011 termination of Penn State coach Joe Paterno in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal. The 46-year Penn State head coach died in 2012, just months after he was fired.
“We have reached a resolution of the outstanding issues between the university and the Paternos,” said Penn State board of trustees Chairman Mark Dambly. “As part of the resolution, the Paternos have dropped all outstanding claims and the university has agreed to cover certain of the Paterno family’s expenses.”
Paterno was fired on Nov. 9, 2011, in the aftermath of the scandal that rocked Penn State. Sandusky coached at Penn State with him from 1969-1999 as a defensive line and linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. Sandusky was arrested in 2011 and, in 2012, was found guilty on 45 charges of sexual abuse. He was ultimately given a 30-to-60-year prison sentence.
Penn State’s Board of Trustees partnered with former FBI director Louis Freeh on an investigation of the scandal that resulted in a 267-page report that included information from more than 400 interviews and the review of millions of documents.
The report determined Joe Paterno, former Penn State Athletic Director Tim Curley, former Penn State President Graham Spanier and former Penn State Vice President Gary Schultz knew of the allegations — one incident of which occurred at Penn State – and failed to act in the best interest of the victims.
“These men concealed Sandusky's activities from the Board of Trustees, the University community and authorities,” reads part of the Freeh Report. “They exhibited a striking lack of empathy for Sandusky's victims by failing to inquire as to their safety and well-being, especially by not attempting to determine the identity of the child who Sandusky assaulted in the Lasch Building in 2001.”
Paterno was never charged in the scandal. Curley and Schultz both pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment charges. Spanier’s conviction on one count of misdemeanor child endangerment was tossed out by a federal judge last year.
The Paterno family took offense to report and its claims and enlisted the services of a Washington, D.C. law firm for their own report, which was titled, "The Critique of the Freeh Report: The Rush to Injustice Regarding Joe Paterno."
“The university recognizes and takes great pride in the many contributions made by Joe Paterno, not just to the football program, but to the academic advancement of this institution and to countless charitable causes in the community as well,” Dambly’s statement reads. “We are pleased that the Paterno family has indicated that they will not support public or private advocacy efforts to revisit the past, through further review or release of investigative materials, or otherwise.”
Paterno’s widow, Sue Paterno, still lives in State College. Friday’s agreement signals an end to further legal action from the Paterno family against Penn State.
“A mutual resolution seldom satisfies everyone,” Sue Paterno said in a statement. “The multiple wounds from this tragic period will take a long time to heal but we must begin now. Victims of abuse suffered extraordinary harm from one individual, and everyone associated with the Penn State community has suffered as well. We can’t undo past crimes, but we can never forget the victims of such abusive behavior."