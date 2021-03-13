The paving for the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project is set to start next month.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assistant plans engineer Matt Beck on Friday updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee via Zoom on where the $865 million project stands. The northern section with the $156 million river bridge will be ready for drivers in 2022, but the southern section is still awaiting final design.
"Paving will pick up in April, only a few weeks from now," said Beck of the northern section.
The major operations planned for this year will involve constructing the highway pavement on both sides of the river bridge from Ridge Road in Northumberland County to the new Route 15 interchange at the Snyder/Union County line, he said.
"With the bridge contract completed we are left with just one construction contract that remains active," said Beck. "The contract primarily includes the paving of the new highway along with other items of work that needs completion to open the northern section to traffic next year, such as guide rails, signing and pavement markings, lighting and stormwater management features."
The construction of the bridge is completed, but the wind study analysis is still ongoing. A plan should be established by spring, said Beck.
The southern section design is making good progress and the focus is permit applications. The waterland and wetland applications will be submitted to the state Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for review within weeks, said Beck.
Last month, PennDOT finalized the right-of-way acquisition plan and they are working through the appraisal and negotiation process with affected property owners, he said.
"Overall we remain on track with design, permitting, right-of-way acquisitions and utility coordination," said Beck. "Those earth-moving activities for the southern section should start next year."
Monroe Township engineer Art Thomas, of Meck-Tech Inc., asked Beck to provide copies of the right-of-way plans and environmental permits in order to show the public.
"When the rubber hits the road here, the residents will be in our offices wanting to know what's going on," said Thomas. "I think it's appropriate for us to know so we can share with them."
Beck said that request can be granted.
The southern section is set to be finished in 2027.