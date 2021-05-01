POINT TOWNSHIP — Paving is scheduled beginning Monday for a portion of Ridge Road in Point Township as part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.
Traffic on Route 147 and on Ridge Road will be controlled using flaggers during the work. This work will be done during daylight hours. Motorists should expect delays on both Route 147 and Ridge Road and use alternate routes. The new traffic signal at the Route 147 and Ridge Road intersection is also scheduled to begin flashing with full activation scheduled for the following week.
Route 15 southbound will continue to be reduced to one lane south of Winfield, near the new bridges spanning Route 15, while foundations for overhead sign structures are installed. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed for approximately two months.