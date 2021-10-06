DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will host a Pawtober Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at the shelter along Bloom Road.
The event will be family friendly with the first 100 people able to receive free distemper-rabies shots for their pets from W & L Subaru for the Subaru Loves Pet Month.
Adoptions of cats, kittens, dogs and puppies will be $20 each that day. Pets will be neutered or spayed, have their shots, microchipped for identification, dewormed and treated for fleas and ticks. Adopters will receive a food sample and toys.
There will be crafts, games, hay rides, music and food trucks. 94KX will broadcast live.
Subaru will have its latest models on display.
There will also be a pet costume contest and Vera and her nine puppies visiting with their owners. She and the puppies were found abandoned along the Susquehanna River a year ago.
Other features will include pumpkin painting, face painting, corn hole and a raffle table.