MIDDLEBURG — A 21-year-old Paxtonville man who was charged with pursuing sex with several young girls pleaded guilty Thursday to felony statutory sex assault.
Zachary C. Umstead pleaded guilty in Snyder County Court to felony statutory sexual assault and two counts of felony corruption of minors for incidents that occurred between November 2018 and February 2020.
He'll be sentenced later this year.
Umstead was charged with having sex with a 14-year-old girl several times in 2018, sharing nude photos online with a 15-year-old girl in 2019 and pursuing other young girls, one as young as 12, online.