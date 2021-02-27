LEWISBURG — Bucknell University ranks No.4 among small schools on the Peace Corps list of top volunteer-producing colleges and universities in 2020.
There are 13 Bucknell alumni currently volunteering in countries around the world.
Bucknell has ranked among the top 25 small schools for the past three years and has risen steadily in the rankings. This year, the school shares the No.4 ranking with Allegheny College and Whitman College. In 2019, Bucknell ranked No.6.
“These schools are institutions that emphasize being global citizens and service-minded students,” said Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen. “I am excited to know the graduates coming from Peace Corps’ Top Colleges are using their skills to make a positive impact on their communities at home and abroad.”
Since the agency’s founding in 1961, more than 300 alumni from Bucknell have served abroad as Peace Corps volunteers. Pennsylvania ranks No. 6 among states with the highest number of Peace Corps volunteers, with 293 volunteers from Pennsylvania currently serving worldwide and 8,671 Pennsylvania residents who have served since 1961.
Kerong Kelly graduated from Bucknell in 2016 and is serving as a health volunteer in Rwanda.
“At Bucknell, navigating the social scene was sometimes tough, but I found my niche with the Arabic and International Relations departments,” Kelly said. “My academic advisors and peers encouraged me to study in Jordan and Israel, where I found an interest in international work.
“After working in New York City for two years, I decided to apply to the Peace Corps. Now, with just under five months out of the full 27 months left in my service, I am reminded of where my interest in public health and development work started.”
The Peace Corps ranks its top volunteer-producing colleges and universities annually according to the size of the student body. Below, find the top five schools in each category and the number of alumni currently serving as Peace Corps volunteers.