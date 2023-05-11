SUNBURY — Sunbury Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski is warning residents to ask any person attempting to sell a product by knocking on the residents' door to get the individual's identification proving they are registered with the city.
Wojciechowski said solicitation in the city is legal, but there are requirements before a person can walk the streets selling products.
"With the warm weather come solicitors to the city selling everything from windows to new energy providers," he said. "Solicitation in the city is legal, when done correctly."
Wojciechowski said all individuals attempting to solicit products must appear before the city code office and provide all pertinent personal information.
The code department completes a background check and the individual, if approved, must pay a $25 fee, he said. The fee is per person and not just for a company, he said.
The fee is collected to conduct the background check, he said.
Once the check is complete, the person must wait 24 hours before conducting business, Wojciechowski said.
A second fee of $100 for the first two days of peddling is also payable to the code department. If a person is planning on walking the streets in Sunbury to sell any product, the maximum they are allowed is three days per month at a price of $250 payable to the code department, Wojciechowski said.
Once the checks are complete and fees are paid, the peddlers will be given an orange identification card stating they are registered to do business in the city, he said.
When the peddler has completed their business in the city, the identification cars must be returned to the code department, he said.
"If you are approached by a solicitor and they do not have the proper identification from the city of Sunbury, please close your door and report the incident to the code enforcement office or the Sunbury Police Department," Wojciechowski said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said the city just wants to make sure residents are safe and not being scammed.
"We are doing this so people are safe," he said. "The fees are to make sure everything is legal and no one is being taken advantage of."