HARTLETON — A Mifflinburg man is believed to have suffered serious injuries after walking into the oncoming path of a vehicle traveling east on Route 45 after midnight Sunday in Hartley Township, Union County, according to state police.
Nathanial L. Baker, 24, was walking westward in the middle of the highway near Hartleton Cemetery when he entered the eastbound lane and was struck about 12:19 a.m. by the left front corner of a 2005 Cadillac Deville, according to Trooper Richard Camerer, state police at Milton.
Camerer reported Baker fell to the ground in the eastbound lane and was taken by Mifflinburg Community Ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. A hospital spokesman said Baker has since been released.
The driver of the vehicle, Ray Salabsky, 85, of Bethlehem, stopped along the road about 1/4 mile from the point of impact, Camerer reported. Salabsky and three adult passengers all were wearing seat belts and were not injured, the trooper reported.
Salabsky was not cited for the accident, according to police.
