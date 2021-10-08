HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) has opened an application period for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, according to Sen. John Gordner. A total of $70 million will be available, with 75 percent of that coming from federal sources and the other 25 percent coming from the state.
Funds can be used to assist activities or projects that reduce or mitigate future disaster losses, including flood damage. Eligible applicants include local municipalities, counties, state agencies and nonprofit organizations.
Applications will be accepted from Oct. 18 until Jan. 7 for Phase 1. If funds are still available after that, a second round of applications will be open from Jan. 10 until Feb. 28. Applications, guidance and more information about the grant program is available on the PEMA’s website at www.pema.pa.gov under the grants tab.