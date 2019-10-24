Survey work Tuesday through Friday on Routes 11/15 and 61 in Snyder County will cause rolling lane closures, said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Kim Smith on Thursday.
The project will take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. The work schedule is weather-permitting.
Closures on Tuesday will be northbound and southbound from Commerce Lane to Lori Lane; Wednesday closures will be northbound from Eighth Avenue to one-quarter mile north of Baldwin Boulevard; Thursday closures will be southbound from one-quarter mile north of Baldwin Boulevard to Eighth Avenue; and Friday closures will be southbound from the Route 61 on ramp, over Routes 11/15, ending near the merge point prior to the River Bridge.