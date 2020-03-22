SUNBURY — Penn's Tavern offered free pickup meals for people who needed them on Sunday.
The restaurant gave away nearly 300 meals.
The giveaway happened between noon and 2 p.m. There was no need to call ahead. People could take them off of the back deck.
Penn’s Tavern, along Route 147 just outside of Sunbury, posted its plans on its Facebook page, stating meals would be bagged and placed on a table on the back deck.
"There were close to 300 people we served, roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy and corn and a roll," owner Tom Mertz said.