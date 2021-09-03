Penn State Cooperative Extension in Snyder/Union County is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Penn State Extension Master Gardener program. This program consists of a volunteer training course designed to provide experienced home gardeners with information and skills necessary to share their experience and knowledge with others. Weekly classes will be held from Oct. 7 through March 24.
In exchange for 60 hours of instruction, candidates must agree to volunteer 50 hours to Penn State Cooperative Extension. Volunteer activities currently carried out by Master Gardeners in Snyder/Union counties include: Children’s Gardening Camps, Garden Hotline, Library Talks, Community Garden Demonstrations and more.
There is a program fee of $200 to cover the cost of training materials and expenses. (Financial aid available upon request.) Applications are being accepted through Sept. 23. For more information, contact the Snyder/Union County Penn State Cooperative Extension office located at 343 Chestnut St., Suite 3. Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or call 570-556-4757.