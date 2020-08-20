Penn State Extension is offering an online course for those who wish to start farming.
Starting a Farm: Is Farming Right for You?, for individuals looking for a second career, seeking to turn a hobby into a business, or developing a business idea.
The course covers a wide array of agricultural principles that will lay the groundwork in developing a feasibility study to evaluate the development of a successful farm or agricultural business. These topics include how to evaluate your personal, financial, and physical resources; perform market research to determine if “your dream” is possible; and refine and define business goals.
Participants will earn a certificate of completion upon passing the course. For the month of August, this course will be offered at a 50 percent discounted rate. To learn more and register, visit the Penn State Extension website.
— RICK DANDES