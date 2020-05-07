Penn State Extension is extending the offer of its library of online courses for free through May 10.
There are a variety of online courses that can help individuals, families and businesses. These courses, which can be accessed anywhere and anytime, feature short videos, printable readings and knowledge-check questions to support learning. Some courses offer certificates, while others provide continuing-education credits. Food safety, nutrition and food preparation, best agricultural practices, horticulture, environmental stewardship, community involvement, business planning, and healthy families are among the many topics covered.
To view offerings available under the special offer, visit https://extension.psu.edu/freecourses.
— RICK DANDES