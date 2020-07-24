The fourth in a series of free Penn State Extension grower forums on “Protecting Essential Agricultural Business Operations and Employee Health during COVID-19” will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m., July 30.
Secretary Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) will lead this forum on PDA’s guidance and support for workplace protection during COVID-19. They will discuss how, from the early days of COVID-19, the Department of Agriculture has worked in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control, and the United States Department of Agriculture to ensure the ag/food industry is designated as life-sustaining, continues to operate and people are fed. The discussion will also include worker housing.
The webinar is offered at no cost. Registration is required to receive the webinar link. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/ag-workers-20200730 or call 877-345-0691.