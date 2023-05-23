SELINSGROVE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is closing all driver license and photo centers for Memorial Day weekend, Saturday through Monday.
Online services will continue to operate throughout the holiday. These services include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; change of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.
Information regarding major roadways, including traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras can be found at www.511pa.com. The free service is available 24 hours a day.