All contractors working with PennDOT developed a supplemental COVID-19 safety plan to ensure the safety of workers, according to PennDOT District 3-0 Assistant Construction Engineer Ted Deptula on Friday.
Deptula spoke to members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce's transportation committee via a Zoom meeting on Friday. The meeting is normally held at Hoss's Steak and Seahouse in Shamokin Dam on the second Friday of each month.
"The plans follow guidance and recommendations by the Department of Health and CDC," said Deptula. "Workers practice social distancing when possible. Masks are worn. Portable handwashing stations and/or hand sanitizer are available to the employees. These are just a few highlights of the contractor's plans."
The Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project continues. The Trumbull Corporation will continue forming and tying rebar in preparation for constructing the concrete bridge deck later this summer on the river bridge, said Deptula.
"New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. is planting trees and constructing erosion control facilities," he said of the thruway northern section's paving contract. "They are also preparing to construct the pavement later this summer. Subbase (aggregates) will be placed and drainage along the road will be constructed in preparation for the pavement."
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. will be working on a few handicapped-accessible ramps, manholes and inlets throughout the project in Northumberland, he said.
"Parking may be restricted near the work areas on a short term basis. Paving is expected to begin after Memorial Day. Traffic will be controlled with short-term signing and flagging as needed. Long term detours will not be used," he said.
Matt Beck, the assistant plans engineer, told committee members that COVID-19 pandemic has affected some coordination activities and caused PennDOT to temporarily suspend fieldwork such as soil borings and land surveys in the southern section of the thruway project.
"However, through teleworking, our project team has continued to advance engineering designs for the many different components of the project, including bridges, drainage systems and erosion control and stormwater management features," he said. "We are also continuing to develop plans for right-of-way acquisitions, and we are using virtual meetings as much as possible to coordinate with other stakeholders, such as utility companies related to the major facility relocations that are required to accommodate the new highway."