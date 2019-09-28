SUNBURY — A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew in Northumberland County is scheduled to replace three large drainage pipes next week on Route 4020 (Hallowing Run Road) in Lower Augusta Township, said department spokesperson Kim Smith. On Monday and Tuesday, crews will be replacing the first two pipes. Hallowing Run Road will be closed 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. A detour will be in place during this time using Route 147 and Route 4017 (Boyer Hill Road). On Wednesday, crews will be working at the intersection with Hickory Hollow Road 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The road will also be closed for this portion of the project and traffic will be detoured using Route 147, Route 4022 (Boyles Run Road) and Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road).
The work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather delay any of the projects, the pipe replacements will be scheduled the next successive day and the timeline will continue to shift until all pipes have been replaced, Smith said.
— RICK DANDES