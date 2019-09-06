PennDOT denies alternative route for ATV event

SHAMOKIN — An ATV ride into Shamokin on Sept. 21 will go on as planned despite PennDOT denying the city of Shamokin's application to enter the downtown via an alternative route.
The city of Shamokin hoped to use Route 125 (Market Street) from Commerce to Spruce streets to allow ATV users into the city for "Taking It To The Streets" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 in cooperation with Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, but PennDOT denied the application due to state policy and safety concerns for using a state roadway. City Mayor John Brown said the news didn't come as a surprise.
"Yes, we are disappointed, but it was expected," said Brown. "I didn't think they would allow us, but it doesn't hurt to try."
Another route into the city is still in question as well as city officials wait for the Housing Authority of Northumberland County to approve the use of the authority's land along Terrace Avenue. The final route into the city has yet to be determined, said Brown.
Similar AOAA events were held with ATV riders coming into the downtown to patronize local businesses.
ATVs may be operated on highways and streets for special ATV events of limited duration under a permit from the governmental agency having jurisdiction, according to the letter from PennDOT.
"By not losing the section of PA 125, ATS would be using PA 125 concurrently with licensed automobiles and trucks," according to PennDOT. "This free interaction and mixing of off-road vehicles and licensed on-road vehicles on our state-owned roadway cannot be permitted for various safety concerns. This interaction is further compounded if local side street and alley access points to PA 125 are not blocked off to ATV access."
ATVs would likely use the full lane under live traffic conditions, and there would be no yielding as they could be traveling along Route 125 along or within the same travel lanes as licensed vehicles, PennDOT wrote.
"We cannot allows ATVs to travel along portions of PA 125, nor SR 61 that are open to licensed vehicle traffic," PennDOT wrote. "We can only allow ATVs to cross state-owned roadways at a few selected intersections."
PennDOT recommended that Shamokin resubmit the application to request a couple of intersection locations on Route 125 during the event or reapply as an ATV procession, conducted like a parade.
Dave Porzi, operations director of the AOAA, said city officials will let him know what they want to do.
"That decision is solely on them. We’re working in conjunction with them," said Porzi.
Meanwhile, the AOAA partnered with the Anthracite Trail Riders and Northumberland County Housing Authority to sponsor the second annual Fight the Blight Benefit Ride from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, said Porzi.