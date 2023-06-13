All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Selinsgrove, will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Juneteenth National Freedom Day is an official annual observance in Pennsylvania.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov. There are no additional fees for using online services.