PennDOT District 3 Executive Eric High and Assistant District Executive Matt Beck spoke to the Milton Lions Club at a recent meeting.
District 3 is the largest district in the state, in terms of area, and includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
With a staff of approximately 1,000, the district is responsible for the maintenance, design and construction of more than 4,500 miles of state-owned roads and more than 2,900 state-owned bridges. High reviewed the significant progress being made in improving these roads and bridges as well as the emphasis on employee safety.
Beck gave an update on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project. He said the bridge over the Susquehanna River and northern section was complete and the southern portion is well underway. It is the largest project in the history of District 3 and will be completed in 2027.
Both High and Beck graduated from Penn State with degrees in civil engineering.