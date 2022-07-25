HARRISBURG — PennDOT announced Monday that customers who have a Person with Disabilities Parking Placard can now have the option to renew, receive a replacement or update their address on their permanent Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard online from the comfort of their home.
The initiative, part of PennDOT’s efforts to modernize its operations, cuts down on wait times for customers by eliminating the mail in process and subsequent processing of paperwork. Customers with Temporary Person with Disabilities Parking Placards will also be able to update their address and request replacement identification credentials through this online service.
To renew a placard online or to obtain additional information on services provided, including how to obtain a placard, please visit the Person with Disabilities Information page on the Driver and Vehicle Services website.
Placard holders will continue to receive a renewal form by mail approximately 60 days prior to their expiration.
— THE DAILY ITEM