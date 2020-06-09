By Rick Dandes
WINFIELD — One month after the resuming work on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway, construction teams are working on the mile-plus-long bridge that spans the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Winfield, preparing to complete the concrete deck this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the work schedule, said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokeswoman Maggie Baker.
“Construction was temporarily shut down from mid-March until early May,” she said on Tuesday. “Each contractor developed a supplemental safety plan to ensure worker safety during the pandemic.”
Work on CSVT had to be conducted in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which included protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training, PennDOT officials said.
Right now, the contractor, Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, is back at work preparing to complete construction of the concrete bridge deck — the road surface — this year.
Forms are being installed for the bridge deck, said Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer PennDOT.
In layman’s terms, the forms give shape to barriers along the bridge deck and the approach ramps of the structure, Reinforcement bars are being placed in the forms.
“Concrete for the bridge deck is being placed once or twice per week,” Deptula said.
Baker added that even as work is proceeding on the bridge, contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., of Winfield, “is preparing the area north of Ridge Road for concrete paving later this summer. They are installing subbase, pavement base drain, and cement-treated permeable base in preparation of the concrete paving.”
Southern Section Update:
Meanwhile, final design is ongoing for the southern section of the bypass, Baker reported.
“The COVID-19 pandemic affected some coordination activities,” she said, “and caused PennDOT to temporarily suspend field work, such as soil borings and land survey, until mid-May.
“However, COVID-19 did not stop the project team from advancing the engineering designs for the many different components of the project,” she said.
Through telework, the team has continued design work on bridges, stream culverts, drainage systems, erosion control and stormwater management measures, and other project features.
“The team is continuing to develop plans for right-of-way acquisitions,” Baker explained, “and is utilizing virtual meetings as much as possible to coordinate with other stakeholders, such as utility companies related to the major facility relocations that are required to accommodate the new highway.”