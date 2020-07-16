VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A UGI gas line project that is set to begin next week along Route 54 in Valley Township, Montour County will cause occasional short-term single lane restrictions, said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Beginning Monday, July 20, UGI will be replacing a gas main along the eastbound lane of Route 54 between Valley West Road and Old Valley School Road and will include a portion of the exit ramp of Interstate 80 eastbound. Work will be performed 7a.m.-5 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by the end of this August, weather permitting.