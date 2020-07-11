PennDOT continues working on engineering design details and is developing a noise impact report for the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assistant plans engineer Matt Beck discussed the $865 million project with other members of the Great Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee during a Zoom meeting on Friday. The northern section, already underway, is expected to be completed and opened to traffic in 2022 with the southern section construction starting in the same year.
"We continue to work on engineering details, such as designs for drainage systems, stream culverts, bridges, highway lighting and erosion control and stormwater management features," said Beck.
A noise impact report is also being developed. PPL Electric and other utilities are being reviewed, including PPL's electric transmission lines that need to be raised or re-aligned to accommodate the new highway. Access roads are part of the final design, Beck said.
The right-of-way acquisition plan will be ready for the appraisal and negotiation process with affected property owners later this year, he said.
Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, also informed members of the committee that the Duke Street Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 in Northumberland should be finished within a few weeks. Duke, Front, Water and King streets in the borough need line painting, utility cover adjustments and a few final clean up issues.
"Some days may be impacted with traffic, but we're getting to the end of that," Deptula said. "Once everything is done, the project will be completed."
The project took three years to be completed.
"It's a big improvement, as far as I'm concerned," said Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranaghan, also the chair of the committee. "I hope the people of Northumberland like it."