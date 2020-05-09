Work on two multi-year multi-million dollar road projects will resume this week in the Valley, as well as fixes on I-80, said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Maggie Baker, on Friday.
All of these PennDOT projects will be done in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, Baker said. That will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.
Work is progressing on the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:
On the $156 million CSVT River Bridge, the contractor, Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, will continue forming and placing rebar in preparation for constructing the concrete bridge deck later this summer.
Paving (a $52 million project) on the northern section will also resume, Baker said. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., of Winfield, will place subbase (aggregates) and grade the subgrade in preparation for paving which will take place later this summer.
Erosion control features will be constructed on both sides of the Susquehanna River as well as the installation of drainage.
There will be minimal interference to current traffic patterns, Baker said.
"Motorists," she said, "should remain alert for construction equipment entering and exiting the project sites on both sides of the Susquehanna River which includes areas near Route 147 in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union and Snyder Counties."
Motorists should be alert, slow down and drive with caution through the construction zone, Baker cautioned.
Norry road projects nearing an end
Construction is set to restart next week on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King Streets) in Northumberland Borough, Baker said.
The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will reconstruct handicap-accessible ramps on Duke and Front Streets.
Motorists can expect restricted parking near the intersections where the work is being performed. Additional surveying will be performed for paving work that will be completed this summer as well as grass seeding.
There should be minimal impacts to traffic, said Northumberland Borough Mayor Dan Berard, Friday afternoon. "It's unfortunate that they are doing it at nighttime, but it needs to be done. There is a lot less traffic now due to COVID-19 so I just hope that people are understanding. This is the last phase. And then they'll be gone."
Motorists should be alert, slow down and drive with caution through the construction zone.
The final touches of the Duke Street project will be when they put a top coat onto the roads they've reconstructed for the last three years, Berard said.
That work is scheduled a few weeks from now.
I-80 restrictions this week
Motorists who drive Interstate 80 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County, Baker said.
Work will begin Sunday at 7 p.m. and is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on Friday, weather permitting.
The left (passing) lane will be restricted while the contractor, HRI, Inc., will be excavating and replacing deteriorated concrete slabs as well as replacing deteriorated pipes. This is part of a 6-mile roadway restoration project.
Motorists can expect lane restrictions at the following locations:
— Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 221, left (passing) lane will be restricted.
—Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 223, left (passing) lane will be restricted.
— Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 217, left (passing) lane will be restricted.
Expect travel delays and lane changes, Baker said.
PennDOT urged motorists to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
Spring clean-up
In an effort to improve the environment and clean up local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Montour county will pick up litter next week along Interstate 80. Crews will be picking up litter on Interstate 80, ramps, and interchanges Tuesday through Thursday, during daylight hours.
There will be no impacts on traffic during litter cleanup activities, Baker said.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.