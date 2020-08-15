Significant progress has been made on the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway's River Bridge, said Matthew Beck, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation design unit assistant plans engineer, during a Friday morning meeting, via Zoom, of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee.
"Just last week, the last major concrete pouring on the deck, or the driving surface of the River Bridge, was completed," he said. "So the deck is now complete for all 15 spans of the bridge. Two joints remain to be completed at the locations where the expansion and contraction of the bridge will be accommodated. The major remainder items of work is the construction of the barriers on the outside of the bridge, as well as at the center, separating the two directions of traffic."
Those barriers are roughly complete for one-third of the bridge, Beck said, "and that work will continue over the next few months. We also anticipate that by the end of the year, the work under the bridge will be wrapped up."
For the roadway on the Northumberland side of the bridge, concrete paving will be completed this month, he said. Late this month or early next month asphalt paving on that portion of the road will begin, which will cover the concrete.
On the Union County side of the Bridge preparations are being made for work in 2021, Beck said. "Much of the work in 2021 will be on this side of the river at the interchange and over Route 15."
As for the southern section of CSVT, Beck explained, "We continue to make progress on the various design activities we have underway. Our field crews remain active collecting supplemental survey information."
PennDOT is working with utility companies, such as UGI, on a regular basis as they advance their design for re-locating the facilities that are affected by the project.
As far as right-of-way, Beck said PennDOT is moving closer to finalizing the right-of-way acquisition plan that will define the exact areas of land and the types of easements needed to accommodate the various features of the project over the bulk of its footprint.
"We make every effort to make all of our right-of-way acquisitions amicably," he explained.
Later in the meeting, GSVCC CEO Bob Garrett conducted a discussion of a possible detour that will be caused by a proposed superstructure replacement of the S.R. 104 bridge over the Mahantango Creek (Snyder/Juniata Counties).
The key question there is the option: detour versus a temporary structure, Garrett said in his report to the committee.
There is a PennDOT (remote) meeting on Monday night to decide on whether to construct a temporary bridge rather than employ the detour option. "The issue with the temporary bridge is it extends the construction project from five months to 15 months," Garrett said. "It is also considerably more expensive."
Route 104 is a major go-around connecting Mifflinburg to points south, Garrett said. "Lots of people use 104 to get around and we want to make sure that all detours planned are up-to-snuff.