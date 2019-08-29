NORTHUMBERLAND — Beginning today, commuters driving north on Route 147 over the Priestley Bridge, and all Route 11 south traffic will be facing a new set of detours that are scheduled to remain in place until Thanksgiving, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman.
The detours, caused by full-depth reconstruction, are the start the next, and most complicated phase of the four-year $13.7 million Duke, Route 11 road construction project, said PennDOT assistant construction engineer Ted Deptula. This phase reconstructs King Street between Priestley Ave. and King Street Park.
Northumberland Mayor Dan Berard emphasized driver patience and cooperation with PennDOT.
"This is the hardest part of the project," he said Wednesday. "It involves one of the busiest intersections in the Borough. We'll get through it, and the results will be a much better road system."
Here are the details:
Route 147 north traffic from Sunbury will be detoured using Priestley Avenue, Orange Street and Third Street.
Trucks over 36 feet in length using Route 147 north from Sunbury will be detoured using Veterans Memorial Bridge (Route 61), Route 11/15 north, and Route 11 north to Northumberland Borough.
Route 11 south traffic will be detoured in Northumberland Borough using Orange Street, Third Street and Duke Street. Trucks over 36 feet in length using Route 11 south will be detoured in Danville using Route 54 west, Interstate 80 west, and Route 15 south.
Temporary traffic signals are installed at three intersections in Northumberland Borough to assist with the detour. These signals are located at the intersections of Water Street and Orange Street, Front Street and Orange Street, and Third Street and Duke Street.
The lights will be put on full activation late morning and the detour will go into effect.
There will always be one lane going towards Danville.
Meanwhile, Berard said there are concerns at the Priestley-Forsyth Library, as access to the building will mean taking several detours. "If you're driving south on Route 11, you can't get to the library directly. You'll be detoured to Orange Street, and then you'll have to make your way to the library."
He is also concerned about library staff parking.
Berard hopes that drivers will be patient during school dismissal hours, when buses will be allowed to drive south over the Priestley Bridge, stopping northbound traffic while the buses pass.
"We're doing this for the kids," Berard said. "It's one thing to sit on a bus for 10 minutes when it's taking you to your stop in Sunbury. Quite another to be on a bus for 45 minutes. I know that people getting off work might be impatient when they see buses as the cause for a traffic tie-up. But I am urging drivers to be understanding."
The new detour will be in effect until Thanksgiving, PennDOT spokesman David Thompson said Wednesday. "There will be no work over Labor Day weekend, though the detour will remain in place," he said.
The contractor is New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., New Enterprise.