HARRISBURG — PennDOT is looking for drivers to help test a mileage-based taxing program to replace motor fuels taxes, a declining source of revenue due to efficient vehicles, hybrids and COVID-19.
"Congress has instructed the states to test new funding approaches that could ensure future resources for our transportation system needs," said Yassmin Gramian, state secretary of transportation.
Gramian said Pennsylvania is doing its part by participating in a study project by the Eastern Transportation Coalition (formerly the I-95 Corridor Coalition), an organization of the eastern seaboard state DOTs and other transportation agencies.
Volunteers will register for a plug-in mileage-recording device and then sent an artificial bill. The purpose is to simulate a mileage-based user fee process to test how well the technology and support system operates and to evaluate the program’s implications in a rural environment with rural drivers.
To register, email Emily Watts at ewatts@pa.gov. The project team will reply with a link at which participants must enroll on Sept. 1, they will receive a recording device in about a week then receive artificial bills during the course of the pilot program, from Oct. 1 through Jan. 31, 2021.