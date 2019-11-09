There will not be significant work being performed on CSVT until spring, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation..
Meanwhile, work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties. The contractor, Trumbull Corp., said the setting beams of beams was competed this past week. Crews will be preparing the deck for concrete placement in the spring. There will be no significant traffic impacts, PennDOT officials said on Friday.