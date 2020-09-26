Motorcycle safety training classes are resuming through the Pennsylvania Motorcyle Safety Program (PAMSP), which is a statewide pilot program for residents, run by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Classes were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and are restarting with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place. American Motorcycle Training, Inc., P&P Enterprises Inc./DBA Appalachian Cycles, Shaeffer’s Harley Davidson and Total Control Training, Inc. are the first approved vendors that will provide motorcycle safety training.
Classes operating under the PAMSP are free to Pennsylvania motorcycle permit and license holders. Successful completion of a basic or intermediate course waives the requirement to take a skills test at a PennDOT Driver License Center and automatically earns the permit holder their motorcycle license. Motorcycle permit holders who complete a 3-wheel basic course will earn a motorcycle license with restriction prohibiting the operation a of 2-wheel motorcycle.
Classes will be scheduled through the remainder of the 2020 calendar year, weather permitting, at multiple training sites throughout Pennsylvania. Class schedules are coordinated by each third-party training provider for their individual locations and additional information can be found at www.penndot.gov/PAMSP. Classes and locations will continue to be added.
PennDOT will continue to offer a virtual motorcycle training course for individuals under 18 who are required by law to complete a department-approved motorcycle safety course before they can take the skills test and obtain their motorcycle license. To schedule an appointment or for more information on this course, visit www.penndot.gov/PAMSP.