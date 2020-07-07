PennDOT officials are asking motorists to be advised that a portion of School House Road will be closed from Dogwood Road to Irish Valley Road for a bridge rehabilitation project in Shamokin Township.
Beginning today a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew, will begin work on a bridge on School House Road, officials said. A detour using Irish Valley Road and Hollow Road will be in place.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of August, weather permitting, officials said.
Motorists are being asked to be alert, slow down and expect delays in travel.