Two Pennsylvania Department of Transportation road projects in Mahoning and Montour townships, Montour County will cause motorists to be wary of lane shifts.
First, the water main project along the southbound lane of Route 11 between Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township and the Route 42 interchange in Montour Township, Columbia County has resumed. Service work has begun, and final shoulder and trench restoration will begin next week. The restoration work will occur at night beginning Tuesday while daytime service work will continue for several weeks. The project shut down in January for the winter season and is expected to be completed in late June.
A second project begins next Thursday. Motorists who travel along Route 11 should watch for lane shifts beginning next week in Mahoning Township when work starts repairing the embankment failure on Bald Top Road, a township road which runs along the slope above Route 11.
According to PennDOT, motorists can expect: Route 11 southbound traffic will be shifted to the center (turn) lane near the intersection with Bald Top Road; northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lane but will be shifted close to the berm; and traffic will be controlled by jersey barriers, cones and signs. Work on this project is expected to be completed on Oct. 16, weather permitting.
Work on both road projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.