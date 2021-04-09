The new traffic signals on Route 147 will be activated later this year, according to PennDOT officials.
On Friday via Zoom, Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, and Matt Beck, a PennDOT assistant plans engineer, updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee about where the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project stands. The northern section with the $156 million river bridge will be ready for drivers in 2022, but the southern section is still awaiting final design.
"That will happen later on this summer," said Deptula about the traffic signals on the northern section along Route 147 outside Northumberland. "They're also installing signals at the new Ridge Road interchange but those won't be activated until next year when the roadway is open."
Crews started the work this month for paving the northern section. Construction vehicles are hauling various materials across the river bridge from one side to the other, he said.
Beck said the final design of the southern section continues to move forward. The application for waterway and wetland permits are under review by the state Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
Those agencies have made some minor requests, including additional clarification on data on the created wetlands, he said.
PennDOT also submitted the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for erosion control to Snyder County Conservation District. The stormwater management plan will be submitted to DEP at the end of the month, said Beck.
"We continue to make good progress," said Beck.
The southern section is set to be finished in 2027.