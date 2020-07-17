PennDOT spokeswoman: Northumberland construction to end Aug. 10

NORTHUMBERLAND— Traffic congestion and intermittent delays have been the hallmark of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's $14 million Duke Street-Water Street Northumberland Borough road projects.
The end of the four-year project is now in clear sight.
Construction work will go on for the next few weeks and the contract completion date is Aug. 10, said PennDOT spokeswoman Kim Smith, on Thursday.
“I am thrilled that the road work will be completed this August,” said Northumberland Borough Mayor Dan Berard.
“Our residents have been patient," he said. "And we are all looking forward to not having all the stoppages we’ve had since this began in 2017.”
Berard said he has been pleased by the work that has been done.
“In time, this will all have been a distant memory,” he said.
But not for Margaret Weirick, a former borough councilwoman.
She said on Wednesday, "Well, it's been four years. Twice as much as they promised us in the beginning it was going to be. Was it all worth it? Part of it is, part of it isn't. These four years were hard on businesses."
As far as the intersection at Water Street and Duke and Water Street and King — "it's nice," she said.
"But they took that house on the corner of King and Water Street," Weirick noted. "And they removed some of big trees that helped make the borough so beautiful. True, they planted new trees, but it will take years for those trees to reach the heights that they were at before.
"I believe the only thing PennDOT was interested in was facilitating truck traffic in Northumberland," she said. "I think Northumberland was sacrificed for that. PennDOT has sold a lot of people on the idea that when the bridge opens we won't have as much truck traffic. If that is true, then why did we do this?"
Weirick doesn't think the roads "were that bad" before the construction began in 2017.
Also unhappy about the lengthy construction time was William Yost, who rents in the borough. "You'll excuse me if I am still skeptical about the so-called end date," he said Tuesday. "I've heard this before and then something happens and work continues."
Yost admitted that driving on Duke Street has "much improved. So I suppose this was all worth it."
Meanwhile, construction continues next week on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King Streets) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.
The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co. is working on various miscellaneous items to finish up the project to include: general cleanup of any construction debris, placing topsoil, grass seed and final line painting.
The final line painting will continue again next week at night cleaning inlets, flushing pipes, sidewalk repairs and post-construction housing inspections.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, officials with the state Department of Transportation said.