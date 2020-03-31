All construction work in the Commonwealth, including work on Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway, has been stopped, following Governor Tom Wolf's mitigation directives regarding COVID-19, said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kimberly Smith on Monday.
This, she said, is an effort to minimize exposure for PennDOT and private-sector employees, and for the communities where they live and work.
At this time, PennDOT said they could not provide a timeline regarding the completion of any construction projects.
Each project will be reassessed after work resumes, Smith said.
PennDOT, Smith said, has assembled a team comprised of industry partners and the consulting engineering community, as well as the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and the Federal Highway Administration, to determine how these activities can safely resume when health risks reduce.
At the time of the work stoppage, the lead contractor for the Upper Bridge, the Trumbull Company, of Pittsburgh, was preparing to construct the bridge deck in the spring and summer, said PennDOT assistant construction engineer Ted Deptula.
The plan was that when the weather got warmer, they could construct the concrete deck. A bridge deck is the roadway portion of a bridge, including shoulders.
PennDOT engineers have also been working on final designs for the southern section of the CSVT.
That preparation included final engineering designs for the many different components of the project, including bridges, stream culverts, drainage systems, traffic signals, highway lighting, and erosion control and stormwater management features, said Matthew Beck, assistant plans engineer, PennDOT District 3.