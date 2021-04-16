NEW COLUMBIA — PennDOT announced lane restrictions on I-80 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 194 and 210 in Lewis, White Deer and West Buffalo townships, Union County, for scheduled bridge maintenance.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will work on the bridge from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Crews will begin at the Mile Run exit, mile marker 199, and continue west to mile marker 195 near the Clinton County line. The crews will continue work on Interstate 80 eastbound beginning at mile marker 194 and continue to mile marker 210 near the Route 15 interchange. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.