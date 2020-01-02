MONTOURSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, District 3-0, is hosting a job fair and open house on Tuesday and Jan. 15, from 1-8 p.m. at the PennDOT office, 715 Jordan Ave., Montoursville.
Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various opportunities available. Design, construction and maintenance units will provide displays and demonstrations showing current projects, technology and job opportunities.
District employees will be on-hand to answer any questions regarding job opportunities and assist those interested with employment applications.
Parking is available in the District 3-0 parking lot and along Jordan Avenue. The job fair and open house is available to persons with disabilities. Any persons requiring special accommodations are requested to contact the PennDOT District 3-0 office at 570-368-4204 so that you may be accommodated.