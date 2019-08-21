SUNBURY — School buses traveling from Northumberland to Sunbury starting Sept. 3 at dismissal time will be allowed to travel across the bridge from Packer Island to the city, according to Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle.
"The Shikellamy School District in conjunction with PennDOT, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. and the Northumberland mayor and police department has developed a plan to allow the Shikellamy Middle School buses to travel from the Northumberland Borough into the city of Sunbury at dismissal," Bendle said.
Construction on the railroad crossing at the intersection of Routes 11 and 147 in Northumberland has reduced traffic to a single, one-way lane across the Packer Island Bridge from the island into Northumberland. Traffic trying to enter Sunbury on Route 147 has to follow Route 11 to Shamokin Dam and enter the city using Route 61 across Veterans Memorial Bridge.
At school dismissal time, 2:50 p.m., traffic on the bridge will be stopped to allow the buses to travel from the Shikellamy Middle School into Sunbury.
The traffic stoppage will be for buses only, according to PennDOT officials, other traffic will not be allowed through.
"The district thanks all parties involved for their cooperation and support," Bendle said. "Shikellamy School District parents and students should expect minor delays. We ask for your patience and cooperation during this time of road construction in our community."
Ten buses will leave from the school in Northumberland at dismissal time, followed by two additional buses 15 minutes later, Bendle said.
"This will make the expected delays minor compared to going all the way around" through Shamokin Dam, Bendle said.
Northumberland Mayor Dan Berard said he hopes other drivers will be patient with the delays.
"We came up with a plan that we hope works," he said. "If it needs tweaking we can modify it. Whatever we do is not set in stone. We are looking forward to implementing this plan and my highest request is that commuters in their vehicles will understand and cooperate to their fullest."