SELINSGROVE — Work on the southern section of the $900 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project continues to move forward with plans to relocate three roads in Monroe Township in the next few months.
At a public township meeting Tuesday, an issue involving the relocation and maintenance of an Aqua booster station along Colonial Drive, which supplies water to the residents on the road, was largely resolved.
PennDOT's proposal for the new, larger facility included an eight-foot fence and did not meet the municipality's standards, an issue the two sides have been discussing for more than a year, said Michael Thomas, a Meck-Tech project engineer.
"We don't want to make you jump through hoops but we want to see our concerns for our citizens are being met," township Solicitor Beau Hoffman said.
"We realize this is an issue that has been lingering and frustrating," Matt Beck, a PennDOT assistant plans engineer, said during Tuesday's meeting. "We know aesthetics of the site are a concern."
The new proposal includes a six-foot fence surrounding the booster station, eliminating barbed wire and additional landscaping, he said.
"We want to be a good neighbor," Beck said.
Hoffman said it appears the revisions to the site address the township concerns.
Updating the supervisors on the CSVT construction, Beck said the plan is to realign Park and Fisher Roads and Colonial Drive this spring and summer. Fisher Road will be closed permanently to through traffic, possibly in July.