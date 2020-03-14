Drivers using Route 11 northbound, about two miles south of the Route 35/Selinsgrove interchange, could experience slowdowns and lane restrictions beginning Monday, as Brown’s Tree Service, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation contractor, is set to begin a tree removal project along Route 11 northbound approximately 2 miles south of the Route 35/Selinsgrove interchange.
The contractor will be removing saplings, brush and trimming the overhead tree canopy. The tree crew is expected to remain behind the guide rail for much of the project; however, they anticipate having to close the right (driving) lane near the end of the project. Work will be completed during daylight hours.
The project should end by next Friday. Motorists should be alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, slow down, and drive with caution through work zones, PennDOT advised.