SHAMOKIN DAM — PennDOT crews need warmer, dryer weather for the remaining paving and line work for the $13.7 million Duke Street Reconstruction Project in Northumberland.
Ted Deptula, an assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, said the main work for Duke, Water and King streets is scheduled to be finished before Thanksgiving. Minor milling and paving under daylight flagging next spring mean the project will be finished next year.
"We're hoping the snow holds off for a couple of weeks yet, until after Thanksgiving," said Deptula at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting on Friday. "We have a little bit of work to do yet on King and Water Street."
The work includes inlets, curbs, traffic signals installation, paving and line painting. Once that is finished, it can be opened up, he said.
"The whole project will be completed in June next year," said Deptula.
Traffic patterns should be significantly improved once the project is finished, said Deptula.
In other transportation news, Corey Pisarz, assistant highway maintenance manager for Northumberland County in PennDOT's District 3-0, said salt and anti-skid have been stockpiled for the winter. The county had its preparation week recently for winter.
"We're ready for winter," he said. "All our equipment is ready."
Pisarz said part of winter preparedness is replacing damaged delineators along the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which was completed on Wednesday without incident.
The delineators on the Veterans Memorial Bridge were included in a $1.5 million project completed in 2016.
The delineators are reflective posts that were installed between the four lanes of traffic. Part of the safety project on the bridge was widening the gap between the two center lanes and adding the delineators as a visual guide for drivers, officials said at the start of the project. The posts are designed to spring back up if run over and are attached by steel cables. They are supposed to withstand a tank running over them, officials said.