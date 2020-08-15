SUNBURY — PennDOT officials and city and borough leaders want residents to know they are doing all they can to take care of high weeds overgrowing Veteran's Memorial Bridge.
Residents from all over the Valley park and walk across the bridge from either Sunbury to Shamokin Dam or vice versa and the walkway is starting to get high weeds which make for an unpleasant walk, some residents said.
"It's not very appealing to be walking and see bugs in those weeds," Rick Diehl, 43, of Shamokin Dam said. "It is understandable though that during this current pandemic everyone is out doing other things."
PennDOT officials said there were impacts to the herbicide vendor schedule as a result of COVID-19 but the weeds on the path on the bridge will be cleaned by the end of the month.
"We plan to address the weeds in this area with department forces," Kimberly A. Smith, Safety Press Officer for PennDOT said.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he understands residents' concerns about high weeds, even in the city.
"We are all doing the best we can and using the resources and manpower we have to try and get so many things done," he said. "This current pandemic has slowed so much down and it is hard for all of us to keep up with the list of things that are continue to pile up. I see it in the city as well and I want the residents to know we are doing all we can and sometimes we just don't get to everything right away."
Sunbury resident Frank Culp, said he noticed the weeds were high on the path across the bridge when he bikes across the bridge.
"It's pretty bad right now," Culp said. "It's not always this bad though."