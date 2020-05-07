LEWISBURG — Road work on Market Street in the downtown begins Monday and will cause lane restrictions, according to PennDOT.
A maintenance crew will perform base work beginning on the roadway’s eastbound lane between Eighth and Water streets. The work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is expected to be completed by May 22.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with daylight flagging.
According to PennDOT, work on the project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site and relevant training.
