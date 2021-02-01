HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania general fund revenue was $2.7 billion in January, $162.4 million less than anticipated.
Revenue Secretary Dan Hassel, in his report Monday, said the funds were 5.8 percent lower than expected. To date, this fiscal year, the state has collected $21.2 billion, 1.5 percent above the estimate.
Sales tax receipts and personal income tax revenue totaled $1.1 billion each to make up the majority of the revenue. The state has collected $7.5 billion and $8.5 billion in sales and income tax, respectively, this fiscal year.
Corporation tax revenue in January was $186.3 million. This fiscal year the state has collected $2.4 billion which is 18.7 percent above the estimate.