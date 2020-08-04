The Pennsylvania Lottery generated $1.14 billion during the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to numbers released by the lottery on Monday.
The beneficiary of those funds are, by law, older Pennsylvanians. This was the ninth consecutive year the lottery generated more than $1 billion for programs that benefit seniors. The lottery sold nearly $4.47 billion in its traditional games, which include Scratch-Off, Draw and Monitor Games. While Scratch-Off ticket sales alone grew more than 7 percent from the previous fiscal year, overall traditional game sales were down by more than $33.8 million, or 0.75 percent, from the prior fiscal year.
Here are some other overall highlights from the fiscal year that ran from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020: Traditional game prizes paid to winners grew to a record of more than $2.9 billion, an increase of nearly $481,000. A total of 79 winning tickets of $1 million or more were paid to players during the fiscal year. Sales of Scratch-Off games totaled a record of more than $3.2 billion, up by $213.5 million, or over 7 percent, from the previous year and surpassing the previous record of $2.9 billion in 2018-19. These games account for close to 72 percent of total sales.
Sales of Draw Games – including Cash 5, Match 6 Lotto, Millionaire Raffle, Cash4Life®, Powerball®, and Mega Millions® – totaled more than $1.1 billion for the fiscal year, a decrease of $253.8 million, or 18.6 percent, from the previous year’s total. Unlike the 2018-19 fiscal year, when there were several large Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpots, there were no record jackpots in multi-state games to drive sales last fiscal year.
Sales of Monitor Games, which include Keno and Xpress Sports games, totaled an estimated $53.7 million this fiscal year, an increase of almost $7 million, or 15 percent, from the previous fiscal year.
— RICK DANDES